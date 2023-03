Delhaize: les organisations patronales démolissent l’idée du PS

UCM Chairman Pierre-Frederic Nyst, VBO-FEB Monica De Jonghe, FEB-VBO CEO Pieter Timmermans, VOKA chairman Danny Van Assche and Boerenbond Chairwoman Sonja De Becker pictured during a joint press conference of the employers following the trade unions' decision to leave wage negotiations and announce a national strike, on Tuesday 22 January 2019, at the VBO/ FEB headquarters in Brussels. BELGA PHOTO THIERRY ROGE