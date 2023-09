Au Canada, l’ampleur des incendies porte un coup à l’économie

(FILES) Residents watch the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada, on August 17, 2023, from Kelowna. Ottawa estimates the annual cost of fighting wildfires at Can$1 billion, and noted that, according to the Canadian Climate Institute, climate impacts such as more and bigger fires could halve Canada's projected economic growth in the coming years. Most worrying, he said, is that Canadians aren't dealing anymore with one localized disaster every few years or decades, but rather "several events stacked on top of each other in a single year" -- including fires, floods, heatwaves and powerful storms. (Photo by Darren HULL / AFP)