Mary Barra, Chief Executive Officer of General Motors announces an investment of more than $7 billion in four Michigan manufacturing sites during an event on January 25, 2022 in Lansing, Michigan. General Motors will create 4,000 new jobs and retaining 1,000, and significantly increasing battery cell and electric truck manufacturing capacity. This is the single largest investment announcement in GM history. The investment includes construction of a new Ultium Cells battery cell plant in Lansing and the conversion of GM's assembly plant in Orion Township, Michigan for production of the Chevrolet Silverado EV and the electric GMC Sierra, GM's second assembly plant scheduled to build full-size electric pickups. JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP