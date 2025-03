Les droits de douane, une potion amère pour les brasseurs américains

Port City Brewing Company Founder and President Bill Butcher adds bottle caps, which he imports from Mexico, into the bottle machine at his brewery in Alexandria, Virginia, on March 13, 2025. For US craft brewer Bill Butcher, President Donald Trump's expanding range of tariffs have sparked an unexpected impact -- a shortage of bottles to package his beer -- while uncertainty looms over his business costs. From Canadian malt to aluminum beer cans, Trump's tariffs have hit multiple products that American craft breweries need, buffeting businesses in the world's biggest economy. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)