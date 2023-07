Riad Salamé, gouverneur de la Banque du Liban : encensé avant d’être maudit

This picture taken on June 12, 2020 shows a view of a graffiti depicting the Governor of the Banque du Liban (Lebanon's Central Bank) Riad Salame with horns, with text below reading in Arabic "down with the rule of the bank" and other text nearby reading "being gay is not an insult" and "the street is ours", sprayed and written next to the broken facade of a shop after protesters vandalised property overnight during anti-government protests in the centre of Lebanon's capital Beirut. - The Lebanese pound sank to a record low on the black market on June 11 despite the authorities' attempts to halt the plunge of the crisis-hit country's currency, sparking a flare-up in anti-government protests. Lebanon is in the grip of its worst economic turmoil in decades and holding talks with the International Monetary Fund to secure billions in aid. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH EID/AFP via Getty Images)

© Getty