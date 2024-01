Collision au sol entre avions à Tokyo: ce que l’on sait

A man looks out at the burnt wreckage of a Japan Airlines (JAL) passenger plane on the tarmac at Tokyo International Airport at Haneda in Tokyo on January 3, 2024, the morning after the JAL airliner hit a smaller coast guard plane on the ground. Five people aboard a Japan coast guard aircraft died on January 2 when it hit a Japan Airlines passenger plane on the ground in a fiery collision at Tokyo's Haneda airport. (Photo by Richard A. Brooks / AFP) (Photo by RICHARD A. BROOKS/AFP via Getty Images)

